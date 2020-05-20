Panasonic Pays $1.1B For 20% Stake In Blue Yonder

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Japanese electronics giant Panasonic said Wednesday that it made a $1.1 billion share purchase in Blue Yonder, giving Panasonic a 20% minority stake in the supply chain solutions company and a seat on its board of directors. The deal values Blue Yonder at $5.5 billion, including debt. Panasonic Corp. bought the shares from a Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP-advised New Mountain Capital LLC, which will remain a majority shareholder, along with Blackstone Group Inc. The secondary share investment further cements Panasonic and Blue Yonder's business partnership, just a year after the two companies teamed up for a joint venture...

