Wachtell-Led Swiss Pharma Co. Raises $340M In Offering

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Swiss biopharmaceutical company Idorsia Ltd., guided in the U.S. by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, said Wednesday it raised CHF330 million (about $340 million) in an upsized share offering whose proceeds will be used to help the company bring its inaugural insomnia treatment drug to market and to continue developing other products in its drug pipeline. Allschwil, Switzerland-based Idorsia said it placed 11 million shares at about $31 each, an increase from its planned 10 million share offering Tuesday. The offering represents 8.4% of Idorsia's issued share capital and will be effective May 22, it said. "We saw great demand for the...

