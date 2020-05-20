Justices Told Narrow Alice Analysis Is A 'Patent Emergency'

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has been picking patent claims apart to an unfair degree when deciding whether they're invalid as abstract, creating a "patent emergency" that the U.S. Supreme Court needs to step in and fix, the owner of an invalidated garage door patent has told the justices. In a petition docketed Tuesday, The Chamberlain Group Inc. said patent claims need to be viewed as a whole when deciding if they're abstract under Alice, not broken down to "a single supposed point of novelty." This has led to patents being invalidated that claim "concrete and specific" inventions, and the justices desperately need...

