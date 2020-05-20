New CFTC Policy Offers 'Road Map' On Enforcement Penalties

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement division issued its first public guidance on civil monetary penalties in more than 25 years on Wednesday, promoting what it called transparency in penalty determinations and outlining a three-pronged approach that staff will be bound to in their assessments. Among other things, CFTC enforcement staff will look at the "gravity of the violation," any "mitigating and aggravating circumstances" and "other considerations" to determine the appropriate penalty to recommend to the commission, the guidance memo says. Under the three prongs, the assessments will consider everything from a respondent's level of cooperation to their remediation efforts and...

