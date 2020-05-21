Law Firm Can't Blame First Republic For $300K Email Scam

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Boston law firm targeted by an email scam can't hold First Republic Bank responsible for processing a $337,000 counterfeit check and subsequent wire transfers because the bank was simply following the firm's directions, the Massachusetts intermediate-level appeals court ruled Wednesday. Sarrouf Law LLP claimed the bank should have detected that something was wrong when the firm deposited the check and instructed First Republic to transfer most of the money to Asia on behalf of a purported client who was later revealed to be a fraudster. But the three-justice panel affirmed a lower court's final judgment order in the bank's favor,...

