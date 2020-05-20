BakerHostetler, Kramer Levin Shorten Summer Programs

Xiumei Dong By

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP are among the latest law firms to adjust their summer associate programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday confirming they had reduced this year's programs to four weeks and five weeks, respectively.BakerHostetler expects to start its remote program in early July. In a statement to Law360, the Cleveland-based firm said it will pay the associates for the four weeks they are employed by the firm.Kramer Levin will run a virtual summer associate program from July 6 to Aug. 7.The New York-based firm said it has already made job offers to all the second-year students to return to the firm as first-year associates in 2021, while first-year students were given offers to return for next year's summer program."Notwithstanding the shortened program, we are confident that our summer associates will continue to have meaningful assignments, learn vital skills and learn about our many top-notch practice areas," a firm spokesperson said in a statement to Law360.Typically, most law firms will host a 10-week program, but because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,to go ahead with shortened programs. Crowell & Moring LLP alsothat it has cut its summer associate program to four weeks, which is delayed till July. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP all confirmed changes, with King & Spalding saying its program will be just two weeks long.--Additional reporting by Emma Cueto. Editing by Stephen Berg.

