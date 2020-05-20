Trump Taps Kirkland Alum For Alabama Trial Court

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his selection for an Alabama federal court, tapping a 35-year-old former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner who currently serves as the state's solicitor general to replace another Trump pick who was elevated to the Eleventh Circuit. Edmund G. LaCour Jr. is up for the Middle District of Alabama, where he would replace the same man he replaced as state solicitor general, new Eleventh Circuit Judge Andrew L. Brasher. LaCour previously worked at Kirkland and argued cases in trial and appeals courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Another youthful Trump pick with strong conservative credentials, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS