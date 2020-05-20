Supreme Court Halts Disclosure Of Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked House Democrats from receiving grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Former special counsel Robert Mueller checks his report as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2019. The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the panel from obtaining grand jury materials from the investigation. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The high court granted an emergency request that the U.S. Department of Justice sought to halt the releasing of the secret materials while the administration mounts an appeal against a March D.C. Circuit order to hand...

