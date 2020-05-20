Aurora Cannabis To Acquire CBD Brand Reliva For $40M

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced Wednesday that it will acquire the retail CBD brand Reliva LLC, in a $40 million stock deal led by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP for Aurora and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP for Reliva. In exchange for acquiring all the issued and outstanding membership interests of Reliva, the CBD company's members will receive roughly $40 million in Aurora common shares. The deal also includes $45 million payable in Aurora shares, cash or a combination of the two over the next two years, if Reliva reaches certain financial targets, Aurora said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS