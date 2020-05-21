Judge Finds Invisalign Maker Can't Dodge Monopoly Claims

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has recommended the maker of popular teeth-straightening technology Invisalign should not escape a rival's antitrust suit alleging the company orchestrated an anti-competitive scheme to take over the market for clear aligners and the intraoral scanners used to make them. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall wrote in a 20-page report Wednesday that the district court must deny Align Technology Inc.'s request to throw out the case, saying dental equipment manufacturer 3Shape Trios A/S' amended complaint has plausibly alleged both anti-competitive conduct and relevant markets despite what Align alleged. Judge Hall said 3Shape has sufficiently alleged that Align...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS