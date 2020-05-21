Former Danaher Exec Dodges Trade Secret, Contract Claims

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has tossed most of Danaher's lawsuit claiming a former executive used confidential company information at an industrial manufacturer he went to work for, finding the meeting teaching template he allegedly swiped wasn't a trade secret. U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller on Wednesday dismissed Danaher Corp.'s trade secret misappropriation and contract claims in a suit against former employee Michael Weatherred and the company he left for, Gardner Denver Inc. The judge noted that the two companies were not actually commercial competitors, but said they were competitors in the capital market for investors. Judge Stadtmueller said it appeared the...

