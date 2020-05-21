Wachtell Reps SelectQuote Insurer For Upsized $570M IPO

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz-guided insurance company SelectQuote Inc. began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday after pricing an upsized $570 million initial public offering, the largest U.S. IPO since a $1.6 billion offering from PPD Inc. in February. The IPO for Overland Park, Kansas-based SelectQuote has been rumored since at least February and sees 28.5 million of its shares being sold at $20 each, according to a statement late Wednesday. The company previously said it would offer 25 million total shares at between $17 to$19 apiece, which would have raised $450 million at midpoint. The IPO sees SelectQuote...

