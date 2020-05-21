The Term: Clarence Thomas Steps Into The Spotlight

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Legal Industry newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

This Week

S1, E31: Clarence Thomas

Steps Into The Spotlight Your browser does not support the audio element.



Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- He's quiet, conservative and controversial. But what do we really know about Justice Clarence Thomas? This week, the team discusses a new documentary on the enigmatic justice that features interviews with the man himself.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.To start the show, special guest and editor-at-large Ryan Davis discusses what we learned, and what we didn't, fromabout Justice Thomas and his path to becoming the Supreme Court's conservative trailblazer. Natalie and Jimmy also discuss how the film seems to fit into the growing attention that has started centering on the court's most senior justice.Next, Jimmy lays out how the justices on Wednesdaythe U.S. House of Representatives ' Judiciary Committee from seeing grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election — and what that means for the upcoming 2020 election.Last, Natalie discusses the court'sof the week in a $4.3 billion case against Sudan that paves the way for terror victims to secure punitive damages.More information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.