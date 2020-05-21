Levy On Finance Firms Hiked To £649M For Minibond Costs

Law360, London (May 21, 2020, 11:57 AM BST) -- Britain's bankruptcy compensation program said Thursday that finance companies will be required to pay £649 million ($795 million) in fees for 2021 — an increase of £14 million from the levies estimated in January. The extra fees now come to £101 million more than lenders and insurers paid for 2020. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said the hike is largely the consequence of the estimated £44 million cost of paying compensation after the high-profile collapse of London Capital & Finance, a minibond investment fund,in 2019. But the compensation program said it had found savings elsewhere to bring the net increase in fees...

