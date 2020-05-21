Ex-Unaoil Exec Was An 'Outsider' To Alleged Iraq Bribery

Law360, London (May 21, 2020, 4:34 PM BST) -- A former oil company manager accused of bribing an Iraqi public official was an "outsider" within his own organization, hired to repair a rift with an important client but then shuffled to the periphery, his attorney told a court on Thursday. Stephen Whiteley did not know that Unaoil was paying a manager at an Iraqi oil company in a bid for a project, his lawyer has said at the Old Bailey. (AP) Adrian Eissa QC, representing Stephen Whiteley, told jurors at the Central Criminal Court in London that his client did not know his employer, Unaoil, was paying a manager at the...

