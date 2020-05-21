Washington Bar To Update State High Court On Harassment

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Washington state's highest court has asked the Washington State Bar Association to update it on concerns by the organization's staff that its leadership fostered a "hostile work environment" by bungling a probe into allegations that a board member sexually harassed a staffer. The Washington Supreme Court wants periodic updates from the association on how personnel changes, an amended harassment and retaliation policy, the use of an "ombudsperson" to handle staff concerns, and a reshuffled board of governors have impacted the work environment at the organization, according to a May 7 letter by Chief Justice Debra Stephens to the bar association that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS