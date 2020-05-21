OCC's Otting To Depart As Ex-Coinbase Lawyer Steps Up

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Thursday that he's stepping down, an expected departure that comes one day after he released a major rewrite of community lending regulations and paves the way for a former top lawyer for Coinbase to take the reins of the agency. Joseph Otting, who has served as comptroller since late 2017, said he will be leaving the agency at the end of next week. He will be succeeded on an interim basis by OCC Chief Operating Officer Brian Brooks, who joined the agency in March after serving as chief legal...

