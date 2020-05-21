Michigan Vape Ban Injunction Upheld At Appellate Court

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appellate court upheld an injunction against an emergency ban on the sale of flavored vape products Thursday, finding that the governor and state health department are entitled to deference on their decisions, "but not complete capitulation." Judge Jane E. Markey, writing for the panel, said the lower court did not abuse its discretion by granting the preliminary injunction motion brought by vape shops A Clean Cigarette and 906 Vapor, and 906 Vapor owner Marc Slis. The order in the shops' consolidated cases held that A Clean Cigarette and 906 Vapor showed a likelihood of success on the merits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS