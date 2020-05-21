11th Circ. Says Judicial Nominating Panel Not Subject To FOIA

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a Florida federal court's decision to dismiss a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against a state judicial nominating commission, affirming the lower court's determination that the commission was not a federal agency. A three-judge panel concluded that the Florida Federal Judicial Nominating Commission was not subject to FOIA, rejecting the argument that a government watchdog group claimed the commission was created at the "behest of the president" by Florida Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio. "Any federal supervision over the commission began and ended with Florida's United States senators. The commission was created by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS