Justices Told Not To Hear Doctrine Of Equivalents Challenge

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission and Japanese food conglomerate Ajinomoto are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to keep a Federal Circuit rule on when patent infringement can be found under the doctrine of equivalents, the latest two to weigh in on the closely watched issue. In separate briefs filed Thursday, the ITC and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. called on the high court to deny a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Korea-based rival CJ CheilJedang Corp., in which it asked the justices to review a Federal Circuit ruling that it infringed Ajinomoto's patent on E. coli bacteria used to produce...

