Brewer Says It Fixed Case Against AB InBev, Molson

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin brewery says it's prepared a new antitrust complaint accusing Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors of restricting American beer exports to Ontario, Canada, that establishes direct connections between the defendants and the alleged collusion, a missing element that caused the previous complaint to get tossed in April. Mountain Crest SRL LLC told a federal judge Thursday its new complaint would maintain that the proper defendants are the parent companies as the plaintiff has said all along and not the Canadian subsidiaries as U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson suggested last month. Judge Peterson suggested the Canadian units are the ones directly tied to Brewers Retail...

