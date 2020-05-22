McGuireWoods Helps Rallyday Snag $150M For Debut Fund

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Rallyday Partners, a Denver-based private equity shop focused on lower middle market investments in companies headquartered in North America, said Friday that it has clinched its inaugural fund after securing more than $150 million from investors, with help from law firm McGuireWoods LLP. The fund, called Rallyday Partners Fund I LP, raised north of $150 million in six months of fundraising, according to a statement. The limited partner base comprises seven total investors, including university endowments, foundations and family offices, among others. The founding investment team for Rallyday, which includes Travis Conway, Molly Fitzpatrick, Ryan Heckman, Mark Hopkins and Nancy Phillips,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS