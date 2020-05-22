Marston's, Carlsberg Ink Deal To Form £780M UK Brewing JV

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Marston's and Carlsberg have agreed to form a British brewing joint venture that is valued at roughly £780 million ($951 million) and will house brands including Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Danish Pilsner beers, the companies said Friday. The deal sees Marston's PLC merging its brewing business into a joint venture it is forming with Carlsberg UK Holdings Ltd., with Marston's holding a 40% stake and Carlsberg holding a 60% stake, according to a statement. The joint venture is being called Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. The agreement values Marston's brewing assets at as much as £580 million, while the assets Carlsberg is contributing...

