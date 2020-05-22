Cannabis Bill Roundup: Decriminalization Comes To Va.

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Among the hundreds of cannabis reform bills in Congress and statehouses across the country, a decriminalization bill in Virginia was finally signed into law this week and an effort to reform Oklahoma's medical marijuana program hit a roadblock at the governor's desk. Here, Law360 takes stock of some of the legislative developments in cannabis at the state and federal level. A bill to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana in Virginia was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday, making the state the 27th in the nation to take such an action. The bill, H.B. 972 in the...

