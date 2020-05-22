CBD Trade Secret Suit Axed Over Hemp Co.'s Lack Of Counsel

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has thrown out a hemp company's trade secrets suit after it failed to hire new counsel, ending the company's claims that former collaborator Medterra CBD was profiting off a stolen formula for CBD body cream. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks dismissed without prejudice the suit brought by Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC, saying Thursday that the Florida-based hemp company did not show diligence in trying to find replacement counsel after its attorneys withdrew from the suit last month. On the deadline to obtain replacement counsel, the company's managing member asked for an extension of time....

