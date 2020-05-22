Boeing Names New General Counsel Amid Reorganization

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Boeing Co. has named deputy general counsel Grant Dixton as its new general counsel, senior vice president and head of the aerospace giant's law department after the prior general counsel was named head of its newly combined law and global compliance departments. Dixton, who began his legal career as a law clerk, including a stint working for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, has been with Boeing since 2006 and held the deputy general counsel job for four years before being named as the new general counsel earlier this month. In his new role, Dixton reports to former general counsel Brett Gerry,...

