Ex-DOJ Enforcer Pozen Joins Clifford Chance Global Leaders

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A year after joining Clifford Chance to co-lead the firm's global antitrust practice, former Justice Department antitrust chief Sharis Pozen has been appointed for a two-year term on the firm's global leadership team. Clifford Chance announced Friday that Pozen will now sit on the firm's Wider Leadership Group, a committee of global firm leaders that spearheads twice-yearly formal reviews of the firm's strategy. "I am so proud to be a part of Clifford Chance's Wider Leadership Group and contribute in any way I can to the management of this great, global law firm," Pozen said in an emailed statement Friday. "I...

