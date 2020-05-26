CFTC Seeks Win Against Currency Trader Accused Of Fraud

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asked a Colorado federal judge to declare a default judgment in its suit against a trader who allegedly defrauded would-be investors out of nearly a half-million dollars. In a motion Friday, the commission asked U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico to side with the regulator and issue a judgment without a trial against Breonna S. Clark and Clark's company, Venture Capital Investments Ltd. "Plaintiff's well-pleaded allegations in its complaint are sufficient to enter an order regarding liability," the CFTC told Judge Domenico. The CFTC also asked Judge Domenico to issue a permanent injunction against...

