Nordic Capital To Buy Swedish Pensions Adviser From Willis

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 12:06 PM BST) -- European investment firm Nordic Capital has inked a deal to buy Max Matthiessen, a financial advice firm specializing in pensions, insurance and investment based in Northern Europe, from broker Willis Towers Watson. Nordic said Monday it will buy Max Matthiessen and invest in the company's growth. Max Matthiessen is a Stockholm-based insurance company which focuses on pensions advice. Nordic Capital did not disclose the terms of the deal. "Max Matthiessen has a high-quality, talented team and is one of the leaders in the Nordic region,"Christian Frick, partner and head of financial services for Nordic Capital Advisors, said. "The company fits perfectly...

