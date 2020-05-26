Audit Watchdog Probes KPMG, PwC Work On Haulage Co.

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 4:21 PM BST) -- The Financial Reporting Council announced Tuesday it will investigate audits carried out by Big Four firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers into Eddie Stobart Logistics, a haulage company whose recent accounting woes prompted its chief executive to step down. The accounting watchdog said it will scrutinize KPMG International's audit of the company's accounts for the year ending November 2017 and PwC's work for the year to November 2018. The investigation will be carried out by the FRC's enforcement division under the audit enforcement procedure, the regulator said. Eddie Stobart, which is known in the U.K for its green and red trucks, was forced to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS