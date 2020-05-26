Justices Won't Hear Ohio Citizens' Pot Ballot Measure Fight

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Ohio residents on Tuesday lost their bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to determine whether and how the First Amendment applies to subject matter restrictions on ballot initiatives with regard to their efforts to get marijuana decriminalization measures on the ballot. The high court denied the petition of William T. Schmitt, Chad Thompson and Debbie Blewitt in a docket entry with no additional information. Saying there is "uneven constitutional protection for core political speech," the February certiorari petition had urged the Supreme Court to weigh in on various splits among federal circuit courts regarding the level of scrutiny that applies...

