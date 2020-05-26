Washington Nats Tap In-House Attorney For GC Role

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Washington Nationals team has elevated an in-house attorney to its general counsel spot, the franchise confirmed Tuesday, as Major League Baseball considers how to start its 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the reigning World Series champion team, Betsy Philpott replaced Damon Jones, who recently joined Covington & Burling LLP. In addition to general counsel, Philpott's title also includes vice president. "Betsy's legal expertise and clear-eyed advice are key ingredients to our success as an organization, and this elevation is well-deserved," Alan Gottlieb, chief operating officer at Nationals owner Lerner Sports Group, said in a statement. Philpott was not...

