High Court Won't Review GE, Teva Patent Appeals

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Tuesday to take up an appeal by General Electric over the Federal Circuit's "rigid rules" on who can contest an unsuccessful patent challenge, as well as a Teva unit's appeal of a written description ruling that it claimed could lead to "perverse consequences." The high court denied petitions for a writ of certiorari filed by GE and Teva-owned Actavis Laboratories, each concerning the Federal Circuit's decisions regarding their failed challenges against patents owned by their respective competitors. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. In February, GE urged the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS