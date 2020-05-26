Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Let Trans Woman's Widow Sub Into Bias Case

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the widow of Aimee Stephens, a transgender woman who died earlier this month, to take her place in a major LGBTQ rights case on workplace discrimination to be decided in the coming weeks.

The court granted Donna Stephens' motion to substitute as the respondent in the case following Aimee Stephens' death on May 12 at age 59. She had been in hospice after battling kidney disease in recent years, according to a GoFundMe page.

The court's order allowing Donna Stephens, the trustee of the Aimee A. and Donna Stephens Trust, to join the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!