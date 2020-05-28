Morgan Lewis Nabs Investment Fund Team From MoFo

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has added a four-person team of attorneys from Morrison & Foerster LLP to its investment funds practice in London. The team consists of partners Oliver Rochman and Rob Mailer and two associates, who joined Morgan Lewis' investment management team of more than 150 attorneys, the firm announced Monday. Rochman and Mailer told Law360 they were drawn to Morgan Lewis' high-caliber team and collaborative culture. "The team is so strong globally, but particularly here in London," Rochman said Thursday. "It was hard to say no to that." "It's a very, very impressive team," Mailer added. "It's got...

