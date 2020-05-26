Bug Trap Maker Withdraws QVC Cross-Claims In Defect Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The manufacturer of an insect trap that allegedly caused a fire that damaged a home insured by Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. has withdrawn cross-claims it filed two weeks ago against fellow defendant QVC. Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, which manufactures the DynaTrap Flylight Indoor Insect Trap, asked the court in a stipulation Tuesday morning to withdraw the claims against QVC, but it did not elaborate on its reasoning for the withdrawal. Earlier in May, Dynamic Solutions filed cross-claims against QVC in its answer to the complaint, stating that if the court found Allstate's allegations true, QVC should be held responsible, and...

