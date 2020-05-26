Canada Eases Tax Restrictions For Workers Stranded By Virus

Molly Moses By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Public Policy newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Nonresidents stranded in Canada because of the coronavirus pandemic won't trigger a presence in the country for tax purposes, the Canada Revenue Agency said in recent guidance.If a nonresident normally works outside Canada but is unable to leave the country due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, the extra time spent in Canada won't count toward the 183 days that would trigger a taxable presence in the country, the CRA said in guidance posted Friday. The eased restrictions apply for individual tax purposes and for purposes of determining a specific type of permanent establishment of a foreign company, the guidance said.Nonresidents carrying on business in Canada are required to file a tax return to claim an exemption from Canadian income tax, and that obligation continues to apply, the CRA said. However, the guidance said the agency won't consider a nonresident entity to have a permanent establishment in Canada only"because its employees perform their employment duties in Canada solely as a result of the travel restrictions being in force."The CRA offered similar relief regarding agency permanent establishments, which can arise when a dependent agent concludes contracts on behalf of a nonresident entity. No agency permanent establishment will be considered to have been created while travel restrictions are in force if those activities are limited to that period and would not have been performed in Canada but for the travel restrictions, the guidance said.Under Canadian treaties, a "services permanent establishment" is deemed to exist if an individual from a foreign entity spends 183 days in the country. Days spent in Canada solely due to travel restrictions will be excluded from the count, the CRA said.A spokesman for the CRA on Tuesday cited additional relief measures.The Canadian government extended the April 30 deadline for filing tax returns to June 1, with any amount owed now due Sept. 1, the spokesman, Christopher Doody, told Law360. Corporate income tax returns otherwise due in June, July or August are now also due on Sept. 1, he said.Other countries have made similar adjustments to treaty provisions. Foreign individuals who can't leave the U.S. for reasons related to the COVID-19 outbreak won't see their count toward determining taxable residency, the Internal Revenue Service said in April.France and Germanyas well on Monday to maintain the tax status of workers who would regularly cross the border but are unable to do so because of travel restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus.--Additional reporting by Natalie Olivo and Todd Buell. Editing by Joyce Laskowski.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.