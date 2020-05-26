Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Solenis Paper-Making Patent

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that struck down a Solenis Technologies LP paper-making patent for being obvious, finding that the board properly analyzed the claims and backed its conclusions with "substantial evidence." In a 13-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision not to revisit its rejection of Solenis' patent, which taught a process for making paper by using an aqueous "cellulosic stock" that clumps with the addition of certain water-soluble polymers. The PTAB in 2016 found that a patent examiner correctly rejected part of Solenis' patent as obvious, due to...

