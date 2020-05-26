Discover Escapes Ex-Worker's Domestic Violence FMLA Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Credit card company Discover defeated a retaliation suit brought against it by a former employee Tuesday, escaping claims that it wrongfully fired the former bank fraud investigator after she took leave to recover from domestic abuse under the Family and Medical Leave Act. According to the order granting the company summary judgment in Ohio federal court, Discover Financial Services Inc. sufficiently showed the court that it terminated Kieana Reed in November 2017 after it found out she used Discover's skip-tracing tool to look up phone numbers associated with five people who were not Discover cardholders, including a woman who was dating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS