HSBC Launches Equity Product Powered By AI And Big Data

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- HSBC has launched a new equity index family powered by artificial intelligence and big data to make investment decisions, announcing the new product on Tuesday which will use data insights from IBM Watson and EquBot. The AI Powered US Equity Index, or AiPEX, family is the first to use artificial intelligence to power equity investment decisions, according to the London-based global bank. Using IBM Watson's and EquBot's artificial intelligence capabilities, AiPEX will generate data harnessed from a bevy of data points including tweets, company announcements and satellite images, as well as the tone or language used by a CEO during a...

