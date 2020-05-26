Longview Power's $350M Ch. 11 Debt Swap Gets Green Light

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of West Virginia electricity provider Longview Power LLC has received bankruptcy court approval in Delaware, with the court confirming the company's debt-for-equity swap that wipes away $350 million of debt. After a brief, uncontested hearing conducted via telephone and videoconference on Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved the prepackaged plan of Longview Power about six weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy protection citing lowered demand at its coal-fired power plants due to mild winters and low natural gas prices. The plan eliminates $350 million in secured and subordinated debt held by senior secured lenders...

