Haynes And Boone To Open Office In San Francisco

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Continuing its expansion in the Bay Area, Haynes and Boone LLP confirmed Tuesday that it will open a new San Francisco office in July with two former McDermott Will & Emery LLP partners in key roles. San Francisco-based lawyers Roger Kuan and Jason Novak have joined Haynes and Boone as partners in the firm's newly founded precision medicine and digital health practice group, where Kuan is the practice chair. According to the two partners, Haynes and Boone expects to launch the San Francisco office in July with about 10 to 15 attorneys, including Roger Royse, who recently joined the firm from...

