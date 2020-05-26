DC Circ. Sides With HHS In Long-Running Hospital Pay Fight

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday sided with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a long-running dispute with hospitals over reduced reimbursements for inpatient admissions, finding the hospitals weren't entitled to more relief than they'd already gotten. A three-judge panel affirmed a district court decision handing HHS summary judgment, rejecting claims from hospitals that a one-time Medicare inpatient reimbursement increase of 0.6% didn't adequately offset a 0.2% cut that HHS enacted for fiscal years 2014-2016 but later recognized wasn't appropriate. Tuesday's decision centered largely on whether HHS should have to ensure that all hospitals were fully compensated for the...

