Trump Appointee Steps Down From East Texas US Atty Post

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- One of the top federal prosecutors in the Lone Star State, who was tapped for the post by President Donald Trump, is stepping down after little more than two years on the job, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas said Tuesday. Joseph D. Brown is leaving his position as U.S. attorney for the district at the end of the month. A government news release didn't give a reason for Brown's departure, although it indicated he intends to pursue "opportunities in the private and public sectors." "There are many exciting opportunities on the horizon and some of those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS