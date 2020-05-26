Bayard Sues Harvey Weinstein For $420K In Unpaid Fees

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Delaware law firm Bayard, which represented convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein in his company's bankruptcy case and gave a boost to his criminal defense, sued the disgraced media mogul for more than $420,000 in unpaid fees in New York state court Tuesday. Bayard PA represented Weinstein in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of his company, Weinstein Co. Holding LLC; a Manhattan real estate dispute with his brother, Bob Weinstein; and a lawsuit against his namesake company to obtain emails he later wielded in criminal and civil cases against him, the firm said. Bayard secured a default judgment against Weinstein for the fees in...

