LA Attys Say Former Firm Made Them Partners 'In Name' Only

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Three Los Angeles lawyers have filed a lawsuit accusing their former firm of violating labor laws by making them partners "in name" only and then using illegal business tactics against them when they left to start their own shop. Former Advisors LLP attorneys Jordan Fishman, David Joe and Tony Lee — now of Novos Law LLP — hit their ex-employer with a suit on Friday in Los Angeles County court seeking unspecified damages and attorney fees, and listing more than a dozen causes of action, including misclassification, wage and hour violations, unfair business practices, and conversion. The suit comes roughly three...

