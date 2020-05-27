Oil Field Service Co. Says Claims It Overbilled $2.4M Are Weak

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota oilfield services provider said it should not have to face accusations that it bilked an oil and gas driller out of roughly $2.4 million because the lawsuit doesn't back up its claims with supporting facts. Wolla Oilfield Services said on Tuesday that the lawsuit by Continental Resources Inc. was fatally devoid of details about work allegedly billed but not done and fails to support allegations that Wolla breached a master service contract. It also argues that Continental's allegation that Wolla violated the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act is doomed because Continental isn't a "customer" and the work took place...

