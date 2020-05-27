Hemp Farm Says $9M Contract Fight Belongs In Ky.

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky hemp farm is pushing back on an Oregon CBD processor's bid to toss a $9 million contract dispute from a federal court in the Bluegrass State, saying the processor is cherry-picking facts to defeat the suit on jurisdictional grounds. Third Wave Farms LLC, styling itself as an early pioneer of legal hemp, argued Tuesday that a court in its home state of Kentucky is the most fitting venue for the suit, rejecting Pure Valley Solutions' claim that the CBD oil processing deal between the parties was primarily negotiated and consummated in Oregon. Third Wave agreed that the contract is...

