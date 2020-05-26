Baker Donelson, Blank Rome Adjust Summer Programs

Emma Cueto By

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP and Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC confirmed Tuesday that they have shortened their summer associate programs and plan for some or all of the programs to happen virtually.Blank Rome will hold a five-week program starting July 6, the firm said. Although the program will be virtual, the firm said it will be "comprehensive" and that it plans to invite participants back next year."As always, we are focused on providing our summer associates with an excellent program and meaningful experience," the firm said in an email. "We remain committed to the health, well-being, training, development and advancement of our summer associates, and look forward to welcoming this year's stellar class."Baker Donelson also confirmed that its program will be cut down from six weeks to four weeks and will take place virtually, although the firm added that it hopes public health measures will make it possible for students to attend the final week of the program in person. The program will begin June 1."We are working very hard to ensure our summer associates remain safe while continuing to receive the same benefits of a robust summer associate program," the firm said in an email. "While this situation is unprecedented, we're working to ensure this year's summer associate experience is still a very productive and positive one."To further that goal, the firm will conduct virtual sessions with firm management and is augmenting its usual mentor program, it said.These changes are broadly in line with adjustments other firms have made to summer associate programs since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Since the start of the pandemic, most firms have adjusted their programs, and a handful have cut them entirely.--Editing by Stephen Berg.

