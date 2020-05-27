Global Finance Regulators Study Responses To Virus' Impact

Martin Croucher By

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 4:19 PM BST) -- Financial regulators from around the world met online to review an estimated 1,600 policy responses to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to gauge potential risks in the future.The Financial Stability Board hosted central banks, finance ministries and more than 30 different banks, insurers, ratings agencies and asset managers at the meeting on Tuesday. The goal was to discuss policy interventions to control market volatility and other financial risks to date, and to assess what worked best."Participants also discussed policy issues going forward, notably how financial institutions can better cope with the challenges resulting from rising solvency risks, and exchanged views on potential areas that may warrant further policy coordination," the FSB's standing committee on supervisory and regulatory cooperation said in a statement.The FSB, a global body headquartered in Switzerland, monitors developments in the international economy and promotes regulatory co-operation.It is unclear how many countries were represented in the meeting. The FSB said in April it is in regular consultation with 70 countries over COVID-19.The meeting was hosted by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision; the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures; the International Association of Insurance Supervisors ; and the International Organization of Securities Commissions "The global financial system entered the crisis with much enhanced resilience and, with central bank intervention, the liquidity stress in March was largely contained," said Ryozo Himino, chair of the FSB's committee on supervisory and regulatory cooperation. "But the world still faces an unprecedented level of uncertainties."The findings of the meeting will feed into a report to an unspecified G20 meeting, scheduled for July, the FSB said.Finance ministers and central bank governors will meet virtually on July 18-19, according to a schedule of events on the G20 website.The FSB held a similar round of private sector consultations in April, delivering a report to the G-20 finance meeting on April 15. At the time, the FSB warned the COVID-19 crisis was an "unprecedented global macroeconomic shock, pushing the global economy into a recession of uncertain magnitude and duration."--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

